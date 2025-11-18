Troutman scores 20 off the bench, George Mason takes down Jacksonville 79-57

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Masai Troutman’s 20 points off of the bench led George Mason to a 79-57 victory against…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Masai Troutman’s 20 points off of the bench led George Mason to a 79-57 victory against Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Troutman also contributed five rebounds for the Patriots (5-0). Kory Mincy scored 13 points and added three steals. Emmanuel Kanga shot 1 of 2 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Dolphins (2-3) were led in scoring by Jaylen Jones, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Jacksonville also got 12 points from Chris Lockett Jr. Enrico Borio finished with six points.

George Mason took the lead for good a little over a minute into the game and the score was 33-22 at halftime, with Troutman racking up 12 points. George Mason pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 17 points. The Patriots outscored Jacksonville by 11 points in the final half, as Mincy led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

