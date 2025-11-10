Trio of Tigers helps LSU pull away for 93-58 victory over New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Nwoko scored 22 points, Marquel Sutton and Pablo Tamba added double-doubles and LSU rolled…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Nwoko scored 22 points, Marquel Sutton and Pablo Tamba added double-doubles and LSU rolled to a 93-58 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

Nwoko sank 9 of 13 shots and 4 of 5 free throws for the Tigers (2-0). Sutton hit four 3-pointers, scoring 15 with 15 rebounds. Tamba finished with 10 points and 10 boards. Jalen Reed came off the bench to score 15 and grab seven rebounds in 17 minutes.

Sutton hit two 3-pointers in a 12-2 run to begin the game and LSU built a 14-point lead in the first nine minutes. Churchill Abass dunked, Kedrick Osby hit a fastbreak 3-pointer and Coleton Benson added two free throws to cut it to 27-20 with eight minutes remaining before halftime.

Nwoko scored the next five points to put LSU up 12, but New Orleans whittled away at the lead until Enzo Boudouma hit a 3-pointer and Jakevion Buckley made the second of two free throws to cut it to 35-30 at 3:17. Reed and Robert Miller III did all the scoring for LSU in a 9-2 run from there and the Tigers led 44-32 at halftime.

Reed scored seven straight points in a 20-5 run and LSU upped its lead to 64-37 eight minutes into the second half.

Buckley finished with 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Privateers (2-1). Benson scored 10.

