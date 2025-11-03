Trevon Brazile stars as No. 14 Arkansas pounds Southern 109-77 in its season opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 25 points to help No. 14 Arkansas beat Southern 109-77 on…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 25 points to help No. 14 Arkansas beat Southern 109-77 on Monday night in the season opener for each school.

Darius Acuff Jr. had 22 points for Arkansas, and fellow freshman Meleek Thomas finished with 21. Isaiah Sealy added 12 points.

Brazile went 8 for 14 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Brazile was one of Arkansas’ best players three seasons ago before he was sidelined by a knee injury.

Arkansas opened the game with a 15-3 run and closed the first half with a 16-4 spurt for a 57-32 lead. Acuff had 20 points at the break.

Arkansas outscored Southern 32-12 on fast-break points and 48-28 in the paint for the game. Over a nearly nine-minute span in the second half, Arkansas scored 24 straight points off field goals at the rim.

Michael Jacobs scored 22 points for Southern, and Fazl Oshodi had 15.

Arkansas sophomore Kevin Knox rested. He is day to day with a toe injury.

Big picture

Arkansas made the Sweet 16 in four of the last five seasons, and it looks as if it will have a strong team again this year.

Southern held itself together when the pace slowed, looking the part of a team picked to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s preseason poll.

Up next

Southern will play Marquette on the road Wednesday.

Arkansas will play No. 22 Michigan State on the road Saturday.

