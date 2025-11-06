Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau combine for 45 points as Miami beats Bethune-Cookman 101-61

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 23 points, Malik Reneau had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 23 points, Malik Reneau had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists and Miami beat Bethune-Cookman 101-61 on Thursday night.

Donaldson and Reneau each made nine field goals, with only five combined misses, as Miami shot 59.1%.

Tru Washington added 13 points and Dante Allen had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Miami (2-0). Ernest Udeh Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points and four blocks.

Jakobi Heady led Bethune-Cookman (0-2) with 19 points and four 3-pointers. The rest of the Wildcats went 2 of 21 from 3-point range.

Miami scored the first seven points of the game and took the first double-digit lead at 28-17 midway through the opening half. Donaldson scored the final four points before halftime to give the Hurricanes a 50-31 lead.

Miami opened the second half on a 15-4 run to build a 30-point lead and pull away. Bethune-Cookman shot 36.4% from the field in the second half despite going 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Miami was coming off an 86-69 victory over Jacksonville on Monday to give coach Jai Lucas his first win with the program.

Bethune-Cookman took No. 20 Auburn to overtime on Monday before falling 95-90. The Wildcats dropped to 0-29 against ranked teams.

