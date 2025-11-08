Traore leads Utah against Weber State after 23-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Utah Utes (1-0) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -16.5;…

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Utah Utes (1-0)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Weber State after Seydou Traore scored 23 points in Utah’s 84-75 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

Utah went 15-4 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Utes allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Weber State went 12-22 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

