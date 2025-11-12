Tramon Mark, Matas Vokietaitis power Texas in 93-58 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 20 points, Matas Vokietaitis was perfect from the field in scoring 19 points…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 20 points, Matas Vokietaitis was perfect from the field in scoring 19 points and Texas rolled past Fairleigh Dickinson 93-58 on Wednesday night.

Vokietaitis was 8-for-8 from the field and 3-for-6 at the foul line for the Longhorns. He grabbed six rebounds.

Mark made 9 of 13 shots, including 2 of 6 3-pointers. He was a perfect 7-for-7 on two-pointers.

Texas managed just two points in the first 3 1/2 minutes but a 12-0 run gave the Longhorns the lead and they extended the run to 26-5 on the way to a 43-24 halftime advantage. Texas shot 62% in the second half, scoring 50 points after the break.

Cyril Martynov scored 14 points and Eric Parnell added 12 for the Knights (0-3).

Dailyn Swain and Jordan Pope added 11 points each for Texas (2-1). Lassina Traore added 10 rebounds and the Longhorns had a 54-35 advantage on the boards.

Texas shot 52% for the game compared to 31% for Fairleigh Dickinson. The Longhorns had a 22-3 advantage in fastbreak points.

