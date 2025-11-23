Townsend’s 32 lead Yale past Charleston 74-63 at Paradise Jam

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Yale beat Charleston (SC)…

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Yale beat Charleston (SC) 74-63 on Sunday at the Paradise Jam.

Isaac Celiscar scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals for the Bulldogs (5-1). Casey Simmons had eight points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Chol Machot led the Cougars (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Connor Hickman added 14 points and two steals for Charleston (SC). Christian Reeves also put up eight points.

Celiscar made a layup 13 seconds into the game and Yale never trailed. Townsend led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put the Bulldogs ahead 41-33 at the break. Townsend scored 20 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Yale to an 11-point victory.

