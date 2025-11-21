Townsend’s 13 help Yale knock off Green Bay 73-67

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Nick Townsend’s 13 points helped Yale defeat Green Bay 73-67 on Friday at the…

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Nick Townsend’s 13 points helped Yale defeat Green Bay 73-67 on Friday at the Paradise Jam.

Townsend added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1). Casey Simmons scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Riley Fox had 11 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Marcus Hall led the Phoenix (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds. CJ O’Hara added 15 points for Green Bay. Preston Ruedinger finished with 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.