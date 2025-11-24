Towns scores 15 in Bowling Green’s 71-66 victory against Bucknell

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Javon Ruffin and Sam Towns each scored 15 points to help Bowling Green defeat Bucknell…

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Javon Ruffin and Sam Towns each scored 15 points to help Bowling Green defeat Bucknell 71-66 on Monday.

Towns shot 3 of 8 from the field and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Falcons (4-2). Ruffin shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Javontae Campbell shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, to finish with 14 points, while adding six steals.

Amon Dorries led the Bison (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 point. Achile Spadone added 16 points and Pat Curtin also put up 11 points.

Bowling Green went into halftime leading Bucknell 35-24. Ruffin scored 12 points in the half. Ruffin scored Bowling Green’s final seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

