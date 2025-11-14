Live Radio
Toure leads LIU against Delaware State after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 7:27 AM

Long Island Sharks (2-1) at Delaware State Hornets (2-2)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Delaware State after Kadidia Toure scored 20 points in LIU’s 89-27 victory over the Kean Cougars.

Delaware State went 5-24 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

LIU went 6-24 overall with a 0-15 record on the road last season. The Sharks averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

