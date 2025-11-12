Tonie Morgan ties program record with 16 assists and No. 23 Kentucky women rout USC Upstate 90-30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack had 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, Tonie Morgan tied a program record…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack had 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, Tonie Morgan tied a program record with 16 assists to go with 11 points, and No. 23 Kentucky routed South Carolina Upstate 90-30 on Wednesday night.

Morgan found Amelia Hassett for a 3-pointer with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter to tie Patty Jo Hedges’ record from 1982 and cap the scoring for a 60-point victory.

USC Upstate’s 30 points were the fewest allowed by Kentucky since 2015 when Jackson State finished with 24.

Hassett finished with a team-high 20 points and Asia Boone scored 12 points off the bench for Kentucky (4-0), which has scored 75-plus points in each of its first four games this season. Jordan Obi also scored 12 and Teonni Key added 10. Strack, who was coming off a career-high 27 points in here homecoming game at Buffalo, went 8 of 12 from the field.

Cassie Gallagher was the only starter for South Carolina Upstate (1-3) to score and she finished with a team-high seven points.

USC Upstate scored 11 points in the first quarter before being held to single digits in each frame after that.

Kentucky outscored USC Upstate 21-4 in the second quarter to build a 46-15 lead at halftime. Strack secured a double-double in the first half with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Hassett added 10 points.

Kentucky also used two 10-0 runs in the third quarter to go ahead 71-22 as USC Upstate scored just seven points.

Up next

USC Upstate returns home to play South Carolina State on Monday.

Kentucky plays at Marshall on Saturday.

