Belmont Bruins (6-0) vs. Toledo Rockets (4-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo squares off against Belmont in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Rockets are 4-2 in non-conference play. Toledo is fourth in the MAC with 16.7 assists per game led by Leroy Blyden Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Bruins have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Belmont ranks second in the MVC giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 34.2% shooting.

Toledo’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Belmont allows. Belmont scores 9.4 more points per game (85.7) than Toledo allows (76.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Rockets. Blyden is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Lundblade is averaging 15.5 points for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 14.8 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

