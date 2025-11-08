Live Radio
Toledo Rockets welcome the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:42 AM

Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (0-1)

Toledo, Ohio; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Gonzaga.

Toledo finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 24-9 overall. The Rockets gave up 63.3 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Gonzaga went 24-11 overall with an 11-4 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 10.6 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

