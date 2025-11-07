Toledo Rockets to host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday

Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (0-1) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Marshall. Toledo…

Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) at Toledo Rockets (0-1)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Marshall.

Toledo finished 18-15 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets averaged 5.4 steals, 2.7 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

Marshall finished 5-9 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Thundering Herd averaged 6.6 steals, 5.5 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

