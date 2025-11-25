Toledo Rockets face the Belmont Bruins

Belmont Bruins (6-0) vs. Toledo Rockets (4-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Toledo play…

Belmont Bruins (6-0) vs. Toledo Rockets (4-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Toledo play at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Rockets are 4-2 in non-conference play. Toledo scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Bruins are 6-0 in non-conference play. Belmont is the MVC leader with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Orme averaging 5.3.

Toledo makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.1 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). Belmont has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 48.7% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 14.3 points.

Tyler Lundblade is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Orme is averaging 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.

