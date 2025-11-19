Toledo hosts Youngstown State after Blyden’s 20-point showing

Youngstown State Penguins (2-2) at Toledo Rockets (2-2) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under…

Youngstown State Penguins (2-2) at Toledo Rockets (2-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Youngstown State after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 20 points in Toledo’s 90-83 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Toledo finished 9-4 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Rockets averaged 13.1 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Youngstown State went 9-6 on the road and 21-13 overall a season ago. The Penguins averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

