Toledo faces Detroit Mercy following Craig’s 21-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-2) at Toledo Rockets (1-2)
Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is 161.5
BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Detroit Mercy after Sean Craig scored 21 points in Toledo’s 81-71 victory over the Wright State Raiders.
Toledo finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Rockets gave up 80.2 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.
Detroit Mercy went 2-15 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Titans gave up 75.9 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
