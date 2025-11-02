Live Radio
Toledo begins season at home against South Alabama

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:10 AM

South Alabama Jaguars at Toledo Rockets

Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts South Alabama for the season opener.

Toledo went 18-15 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets gave up 80.2 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

South Alabama finished 21-11 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

