Toby Fournier scores 27 points as No. 7 Duke women bounce back to beat Holy Cross in home opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier had 27 points to go with nine rebounds, and No. 7 Duke bounced back to beat Holy Cross 91-48 on Sunday in its home opener.

Jordan Wood had 18 points and nine rebounds. Ashlon Jackson added 15 points, and Delaney Thomas had 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the Blue Devils (1-1), who were coming off a 58-52 loss to No. 16 Baylor on Monday in Paris.

Fournier, the reigning ACC rookie of the year and first-time starter, had 13 of Duke’s 23 points in the third quarter. She finished 11 of 17 from the floor, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. As a team, the Blue Devils hit 12 3-pointers and shot 50%.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly led Holy Cross (1-1) with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Holy Cross hit its first four 3-pointers and opened a 12-10 lead as Duke started cold. Things quickly turned as the Blue Devils reeled off the next 18 points. The Crusaders went 8 minutes, 23 seconds without scoring and missed 19 straight shots, including their first 12 of the second quarter.

Duke rolled into halftime up 45-16 and continued to push the pace, extending the lead to as many as 47 points.

Expectations are high for the Blue Devils following their ninth Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title and first trip to the Elite Eight since 2013. But they’re still not whole, as former McDonald’s All-Americans Emilee Skinner and Arianna Roberson each missed a second straight game.

Up next

Holy Cross: Hosts Brown on Wednesday night.

Duke: Hosts Norfolk State on Wednesday night.

