Tilly scores 17, Mobley 15 and Ohio State remains unbeaten with 91-58 win over Western Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christoph Tilly scored 17 points, John Mobley Jr. added 15 to lead Ohio State to a…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christoph Tilly scored 17 points, John Mobley Jr. added 15 to lead Ohio State to a 91-58 win over Western Michigan on Thursday night to remain unbeaten.

Amare Bynum added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Devin Royals had 10 points and 10 boards. Bruce Thornton scored 11 points for the Buckeyes (5-0), who shot 49% and made 9 of 29 3-pointers.

The Buckeyes scored 32 points off 16 turnovers and outrebounded the Broncos 49-30.

Brady Swartz had 20 points and nine rebounds and Jayden Brewer added 12 points for Western Michigan (2-4), which shot 34% and made only 5 of 22 from the arc.

The Buckeyes had the lead for good within the first 10 seconds of the game and used a 17-0 run to go up by 23 with six minutes left in the first half. Mobley scored 10 points in the opening half as the Buckeyes took a 49-24 lead.

A 20-2 run early in the second half expanded the lead to a game-high 43.

Up next

Western Michigan is home against Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Ohio State completes its season-opening six-game homestand against Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.