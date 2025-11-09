Three Spartans have 15 points as No. 23 Michigan State women roll Eastern Michigan 92-60

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rashunda Jones, Grace VanSlooten and reserve Jalyn Brown scored 15 points apiece and No. 23…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rashunda Jones, Grace VanSlooten and reserve Jalyn Brown scored 15 points apiece and No. 23 Michigan State coasted to a 92-60 win over Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

Theryn Hallock added 14 for the Spartans (2-0), who forced 30 turnovers.

Sis Eleko scored 18 points for the Eagles (1-2), Fernanda Ovalle added 15 and Peyton Hill 10.

The Spartans led 19-15 after one quarter but used a 15-0 burst in the second for a 37-20 lead and closed the half with 11 straight points to go up 48-26 at the break.

Jones had 11 points and VanSlooten 10 as Michigan State made 10 of 11 shots inside the arc and 9 of 11 free throws. Eastern Michigan shot 3 of 9 with 13 turnovers in the second quarter. The Eagles had four 10-second violations by halftime.

The Spartans, who had a school record 125 points in their season opener against Mercyhurst, stretched the lead to 74-45 after three quarters.

Michigan State continues its six-game season-opening homestand on Wednesday against Youngstown State.

