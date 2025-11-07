Thompson’s 26 lead SFA over Arkansas State 90-65

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 26 points as SFA beat Arkansas State 90-65 on Friday. Thompson added five…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 26 points as SFA beat Arkansas State 90-65 on Friday.

Thompson added five rebounds and seven assists for the Lumberjacks (2-0). Lateef Patrick scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Narit Chotikavanic shot 5 for 14, including 4 for 13 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Joey Chammaa led the Red Wolves (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Jalen Hampton added nine points and two steals for Arkansas State. Christian Harmon had eight points and three steals.

