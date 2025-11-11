Thompson scores 27 points to lead Stephen F. Austin over Rice 81-69

HOUSTON (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 27 points to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 81-69 victory over Rice on…

HOUSTON (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 27 points to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 81-69 victory over Rice on Tuesday night.

Thompson shot 10 for 17 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (3-0). Kam Burton scored 19 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Lateef Patrick finished with 11 points.

Trae Broadnax led the Owls (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Eternity Eguagie added 12 points and six rebounds for Rice. Nick Anderson also had 12 points.

SFA took the lead with 18:42 left in the first half and did not trail again. Thompson scored 14 points to help give SFA a 36-31 lead at the break. The Lumberjacks extended the lead to 50-36 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

