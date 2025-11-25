Thompson leads Columbia against Fairfield after 25-point performance

Columbia Lions (5-1) at Fairfield Stags (4-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Fairfield after…

Columbia Lions (5-1) at Fairfield Stags (4-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Fairfield after Blair Thompson scored 25 points in Columbia’s 95-70 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Stags have gone 2-0 in home games. Fairfield is fifth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Lions have gone 2-1 away from home. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zine Eddine Bedri averaging 6.0.

Fairfield scores 76.0 points, 9.3 more per game than the 66.7 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 75.0 points per game, 0.5 more than the 74.5 Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is shooting 38.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Stags. Deuce Turner is averaging 12.8 points.

Kenny Noland is averaging 17 points for the Lions. Eddine Bedri is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

