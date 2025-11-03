Thompson has 20 in Stephen F. Austin’s 103-76 win over Millsaps

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 20 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat Millsaps 103-76 on Monday. Thompson…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 20 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat Millsaps 103-76 on Monday.

Thompson added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick scored 18 points and added three steals. Marcus Scurry had 15 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Davion James led the Majors in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Millsaps also got 12 points from Caleb Kent and Dakota Gasca.

