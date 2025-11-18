Thomas scores 26 point as No. 21 Arkansas rallies past Winthrop 84-83

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Meleek Thomas scored a career-high 26 points as No. 21 Arkansas scored the final six points…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Meleek Thomas scored a career-high 26 points as No. 21 Arkansas scored the final six points to rally past Winthrop 84-83 on Tuesday night.

Arkansas took their final lead with 11 seconds left when Nick Pringle scored at the rim after a Winthrop turnover. After the basket, he and Winthrop’s Logan Duncomb became tangled. As the officials attempted to break up the entanglement, Pringle threw Duncomb to the floor, leading to a brief delay as the play went to review.

Pringle and Duncomb were issued offsetting technical fouls and four players — two from Arkansas and two from Winthrop — were ejected for coming on to the floor from the bench. Duncomb’s technical resulted in him fouling out, as well.

Daylen Berry attempted a potential game-winning 3-pointer from the wing as time expired, but Thomas played tight defense, forcing an awkward attempt and the ball bounced off the rim.

Thomas shot 10 for 20 from the field, Trevon Brazile scored 14 points, Pringle 13 and Darius Acuff Jr. added 12 for Arkansas.

Winthrop stuck around and carried the lead into the waning seconds thanks to 15-for-31 shooting from 3-point range. Kareem Rozier led the Eagles with 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field, including a 7 for 10 on 3s. Kody Clouet added 16 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc.

Neither team led by more than eight points.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts Jackson State on Friday.

Winthrop plays at Jackson State on Sunday.

