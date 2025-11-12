Thomas scores 20, Old Dominion takes down Norfolk State 60-57

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — LJ Thomas’ 20 points helped Old Dominion defeat Norfolk State 60-57 on Tuesday. Thomas also added…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — LJ Thomas’ 20 points helped Old Dominion defeat Norfolk State 60-57 on Tuesday.

Thomas also added five rebounds for the Monarchs (2-1). KC Shaw scored 16 points.

The Spartans (2-2) were led by Elijah Jamison, who recorded 14 points and six rebounds. Anthony McComb III added 13 points and three steals for Norfolk State. Devon Ellis also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

