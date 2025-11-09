Thomas scores 18 off the bench, Louisiana Tech downs Lyon 93-35

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Avery Thomas’ 18 points off the bench led Louisiana Tech to a 93-35 victory against Lyon…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Avery Thomas’ 18 points off the bench led Louisiana Tech to a 93-35 victory against Lyon on Sunday.

Thomas added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-1). Kaden Cooper scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Jaylen Fenner shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points, 14 of them in the second half.

The Scots were led by Kenneth Brown, who posted nine points.

Louisiana Tech took the lead for good with 19:18 remaining in the first half. The score was 48-22 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 16 points. Louisiana Tech extended its lead to 73-22 during the second half, fueled by a 25-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

