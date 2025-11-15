Thomas leads Old Dominion against George Washington after 20-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -14.5; over/under…

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -14.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits George Washington after LJ Thomas scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 60-57 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

George Washington went 13-4 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Revolutionaries averaged 73.2 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 31.7% from behind the arc last season.

Old Dominion went 5-7 on the road and 15-20 overall a season ago. The Monarchs averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

