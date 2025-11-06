Thomas leads Northwestern State against North Texas after 28-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean…

Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -14; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits North Texas after Micah Thomas scored 28 points in Northwestern State’s 98-68 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

North Texas went 27-9 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mean Green averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 20.7 from deep.

Northwestern State finished 13-9 in Southland games and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Demons averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

