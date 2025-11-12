Thomas leads Dartmouth against Bryant after 20-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at Bryant Bulldogs (0-2) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5;…

Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at Bryant Bulldogs (0-2)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Bryant after Kareem Thomas scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 75-56 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

Bryant finished 12-3 at home last season while going 23-12 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 14.9 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

Dartmouth finished 14-14 overall last season while going 5-9 on the road. The Big Green averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 30.3 from deep.

