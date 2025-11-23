Thomas and Furman host Queens

Queens Royals (3-3) at Furman Paladins (2-3) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -6.5; over/under…

Queens Royals (3-3) at Furman Paladins (2-3)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts Queens after Asa Thomas scored 22 points in Furman’s 79-44 win against the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.

The Paladins have gone 2-1 at home. Furman leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 39.2 boards. Charles Johnston paces the Paladins with 10.6 rebounds.

The Royals are 0-2 on the road. Queens ranks ninth in the ASUN giving up 82.7 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Furman averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Queens gives up. Queens averages 16.2 more points per game (83.0) than Furman gives up to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Paladins. Johnston is averaging 11.4 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 40.4%.

Chris Ashby is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 14.8 points. Yoav Berman is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.