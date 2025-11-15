Thijs De Ridder scores 23 and Virginia uses 61 first-half points to cruise past Marshall 104-78

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 23 points, Dallin Hall and Malik Thomas each added 18 and Virginia…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 23 points, Dallin Hall and Malik Thomas each added 18 and Virginia used 61 first-half points to cruise past Marshall 104-78 on Saturday.

Virginia (4-0), which entered having scored 80-plus points in its first three games for the first time since 2006, scored 100 points for the first time since the 2018-19 season — also against Marshall. Ryan Odom joined Henry Lannigan as the only coaches in program history to start a tenure 4-0.

Thomas, a San Francisco transfer, scored 16 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting to help Virginia build a 61-33 lead. The Cavaliers had an early 11-0 run and a late 16-0 spurt to go ahead 53-21 — their largest lead of the game.

Virginia’s second-half lead never dropped below 18 points.

Thomas went 4 of 5 from 3-point range and Hall, a BYU transfer, added three makes to help Virginia go 12 of 28 from 3-point range. The Cavaliers also made 26 free throws on 36 attempts. Johann Grunloh had 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Virginia.

Landen Joseph led Marshall (3-1) with 22 points. Matt Van Komen had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Otshudi and Wilson Dubinsky each scored 10.

Virginia holds an 8-2 advantage against Marshall in a series that dates to 1928-29. Marshall posted a neutral site win in 1954 and a home victory in ’67.

Virginia travels to West Virginia to battle Northwestern in the Greenbrier Tip-Off on Friday.

