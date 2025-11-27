Texas Tech takes on North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (5-1) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (8-0) Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Texas Mean Green (5-1) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (8-0)

Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Texas Tech square off in Frisco, Texas.

The Lady Raiders have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas Tech is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mean Green are 5-1 in non-conference play. North Texas is the AAC leader with 39.8 rebounds per game led by Megan Nestor averaging 10.3.

Texas Tech averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Bristow is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Tiffany Hammond is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging seven points and 1.7 steals. Aysia Proctor is averaging 13.7 points and 2.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

