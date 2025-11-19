Texas Tech takes on Mississippi State, looks for 6th straight home win

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (5-0) Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (5-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Mississippi State aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Lady Raiders are 5-0 in home games. Texas Tech has a 4-0 record against teams over .500.

Mississippi State went 22-12 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

