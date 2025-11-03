Texas Tech opens season at home against N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts N.C. A&T for the season opener.

Texas Tech went 11-6 at home last season while going 19-18 overall. The Red Raiders shot 40.7% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

N.C. A&T went 15-4 in CAA play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 63.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 55.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.