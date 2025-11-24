Texas Tech Lady Raiders face the Old Dominion Monarchs

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-1) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (7-0) Frisco, Texas; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion…

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-1) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (7-0)

Frisco, Texas; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and Texas Tech play at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Lady Raiders are 7-0 in non-conference play. Texas Tech has a 6-0 record against teams over .500.

The Monarchs have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Old Dominion ranks second in the Sun Belt with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 4.0.

Texas Tech makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 17.8 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (29.0%). Old Dominion averages 18.6 more points per game (74.2) than Texas Tech allows to opponents (55.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Bristow is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Lady Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Simaru Fields is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Monarchs. Cunningham is averaging 12.3 points and 8.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

