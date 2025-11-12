Texas Tech faces SMU following Bristow’s 22-point showing

SMU Mustangs (1-1) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (3-0) Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts…

SMU Mustangs (1-1) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (3-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts SMU after Jalynn Bristow scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 83-50 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

Texas Tech finished 19-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Raiders averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

SMU went 2-10 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Mustangs averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 10.7 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

