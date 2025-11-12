Live Radio
Texas Tech faces SMU following Bristow’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:51 AM

SMU Mustangs (1-1) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (3-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts SMU after Jalynn Bristow scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 83-50 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

Texas Tech finished 19-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Raiders averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

SMU went 2-10 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Mustangs averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 10.7 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

