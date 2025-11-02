Texas Tech begins season at home against N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts N.C. A&T for the season opener.

Texas Tech went 19-18 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 63.7 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 31.6% from deep last season.

N.C. A&T finished 19-12 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Aggies averaged 13.5 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

