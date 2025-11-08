Texas State visits Tulane following Woods’ 24-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -12.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on Texas State after Asher Woods scored 24 points in Tulane’s 85-72 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

Tulane finished 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Green Wave shot 45.1% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Texas State went 16-16 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Bobcats gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

