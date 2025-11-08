Texas State visits Texas Tech after Burks’ 34-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (2-0) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas…

Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (2-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State take on Texas Tech after Saniya Burks scored 34 points in Texas State’s 72-66 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

Texas Tech went 19-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Raiders averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

Texas State finished 13-17 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 8.0 steals, 1.6 blocks and 17.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.