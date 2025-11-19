Live Radio
Texas State visits Texas A&M-CC following Burks’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:46 AM

Texas State Bobcats (0-4) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Texas A&M-CC after Saniya Burks scored 24 points in Texas State’s 77-65 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Texas A&M-CC went 15-17 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Islanders averaged 61.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.4 last season.

Texas State went 13-17 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

