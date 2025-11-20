Texas State takes on Little Rock, seeks 5th straight home win

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Texas State Bobcats (4-2) San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Texas State Bobcats (4-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Little Rock aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by DJ Hall averaging 2.0.

The Trojans are 1-3 on the road. Little Rock is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas State averages 75.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 79.0 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Texas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dimp Pernell is averaging 10.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 52.5%.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 12 points.

