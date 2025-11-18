Texas State takes on Abilene Christian, aims for 4th straight home win

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at Texas State Bobcats (3-2) San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at Texas State Bobcats (3-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bobcats face Abilene Christian.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in home games. Texas State is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Abilene Christian finished 6-6 in WAC action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

