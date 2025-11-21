Texas State plays Little Rock, looks for 4th straight win

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Texas State Bobcats (4-2) San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Texas State Bobcats (4-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Bobcats take on Little Rock.

The Bobcats are 4-0 on their home court. Texas State is eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.3 assists per game led by Kaden Gumbs averaging 4.5.

The Trojans have gone 1-3 away from home. Little Rock allows 79.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.2 points per game.

Texas State is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.6% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 69.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the 67.0 Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Hall is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dimp Pernell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

