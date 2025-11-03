Live Radio
Texas State hosts Ohio for season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:46 AM

Ohio Bobcats at Texas State Bobcats

San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State opens the season at home against Ohio.

Texas State went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 5-10 at home. The Texas State Bobcats averaged 8.0 steals, 1.6 blocks and 17.2 turnovers per game last season.

Ohio went 6-23 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Ohio Bobcats allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

