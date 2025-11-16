Texas State faces UT Rio Grande Valley, aims to break 3-game skid

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-1) at Texas State Bobcats (0-3) San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-1) at Texas State Bobcats (0-3)

San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks to break its three-game slide when the Bobcats take on UT Rio Grande Valley.

Texas State finished 5-10 at home last season while going 13-17 overall. The Bobcats averaged 62.1 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 12.9 from deep.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 16-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Vaqueros averaged 60.8 points per game last season, 21.5 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

