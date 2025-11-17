Texas State faces Abilene Christian, aims for 4th straight home win

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at Texas State Bobcats (3-2) San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at Texas State Bobcats (3-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Abilene Christian trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in home games. Texas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Abilene Christian went 16-16 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 70.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

