Texas Southern visits Vanderbilt after Miles’ 20-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -35.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces Texas Southern after Duke Miles scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 104-75 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Vanderbilt finished 14-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Commodores shot 45.0% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Southern went 6-12 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

