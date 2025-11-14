Texas Southern visits Texas State following Hupstead’s 25-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Texas State Bobcats (2-2) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Texas State Bobcats (2-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Texas State after Troy Hupstead scored 25 points in Texas Southern’s 93-90 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

Texas State went 16-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Bobcats averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

Texas Southern went 12-7 in SWAC play and 6-12 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

